Former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, says the restriction of commercial tricycles to the central business district will not be successful overnight.

He expects the KMA to treat the riders with respect and avoid issuing outright orders.

MrJumah was optimistic that dialoging with the leadership of the tricycle riders will tone down their opposition, and ensure a mutually beneficial situation.

