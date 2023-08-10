

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has pledged its commitment to deepen collaboration with Multimedia Group Limited to help in articulating issues of national interest.

According to the Chamber, the partnership has become necessary for the growth and development of the economy.

Speaking to Joy Business after the leadership of the Chamber paid a working visit to the management of Multimedia Group Limited, the President, Clement Osei-Amoako, said his outfit will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Multimedia.

According to him, the MoU will focus on advocacy, entrepreneurship, and policy direction to help grow the economy and create jobs.

“The business enclave has some difficulties that we are encountering after the DDEP. Businesses are not doing well. Prior to that, we had COVID-19,”, he recounted.

He is of the view that even though nobody anticipated the pandemic, it has had a devastating effect on businesses – a situation that requires all private-sector players to work together to resolve.

“And so today, we had the opportunity to meet with Multimedia Group and the discussion we had was so fruitful that it can advance the course of our work”.

On his part, the Chief Operating Officer of the Multimedia Group Limited, Ken Ansah lauded the chamber for the visit and assured of the company’s readiness, to make its platforms available to propagate and address issues hampering the socio-economic development of the country.

“Our doors are always open for you to partner with us. Our platforms are there for you to consider,” he stressed.

He added that the media is a major medium that can be used to hold leaders accountable.

To drive collaboration, Mr Ansah underscored the need for credible institutions to partner with the media to drive a positive agenda that will benefit Ghanaians.

“For the media to remain credible and deliver on its mandate, the media must be highly independent. Media must be able to attract some of the fine brains as other institutions have been attracting. We have to bring institutions like your chamber to ensure they are contributing to the conversations that will elevate us”.

The GNCCI was established by the Parliament of Ghana (L.I. 611, 1968) to promote and protect the Ghanaian business community.

As the leading industry authority, it is committed to supporting businesses across various sectors by offering unparalleled networking opportunities, insightful resources, and valuable connections.