On the 20th day of the Adom brands of the Multimedia Group Limited’s celebration of outstanding Ghanaian personalities, we celebrate the Chief Executive Officer of the Multimedia Group Limited, Kwasi Twum.

Kwasi Twum, popularly known and called by many as KT is the visionary, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana’s largest independent commercial media group.

Kwasi has established six (6) radio brands, a West Africa-wide Multi-Channel Digital Television Service and a number of online digital media properties.

Kwasi had earlier manifested his entrepreneurial passion when he successfully launched his first business, Ridgecrest Services Limited just after graduating from the University and subsequently became the Executive Chairman.

Kwasi is a fellow of the Africa Leadership Initiative of the Aspen Institute and a member of the Board of Directors of SUNU Assurances Ghana Limited.

He is also a former member of the Board of Directors of the SOS Children’s Villages – Ghana, a former Executive Council Member of the Ghana Employers’ Association and a past President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA).

In 2010, he was honoured by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for his contribution to the growth of the media.

Kwasi has consistently been voted for by PriceWaterhouseCoopers as one of the top 10 CEOs in Ghana since 2008 and in 2012, was recognized as the Sixth Most Respected CEO in the country.

Kwasi holds a BA (Hons) degree in Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and an old boy of Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast.

Kwasi’s media empire includes famous radio brands like Joy FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM, Hitz FM, all in Accra, as well as Luv and Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

His multi-channel digital television service currently operates television channels such as Adom TV, Joy News, Joy Prime and Joy Learning.

The Group also operates two online portals in adomonline.com and myjoyonline.com.