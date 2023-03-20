The Director-General in charge of police administration, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police has set up two independent committees to look into the death of 27-year-old Abu-Bakr Shahid who was allegedly killed by the Police Anti-robbery Unit in Wa.

Speaking in Wa as a leader of the Police delegation sent by the IGP to commiserate with the family of Shahid, COP Yohuno assured the family that the Police administration is leaving no stone unturned in their bid to get to the truth of the matter.

Abu-Bakr Shahid was allegedly shot dead by the Police on Wednesday, March 8 on suspicion of being an armed robber.

The incident sparked a protest in Wa by members of his family, friends and residents of Dondoli where he hails from.

The family has strenuously denied the Police’s assertion and is calling for justice for him.