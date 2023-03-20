The Nkoranza Divisional Police command has commenced investigations into the alleged burning of property by aggrieved residents of Ahyiaem who are accusing the Nkoranza Traditional Authorities of selling their farmlands to a non-resident investor.

The residents, who are mainly farmers, allegedly marched to the mango farm of the investor and set ablaze a house constructed to provide shelter for labourers. They also subjected three of the labourers to severe beatings before cutting down most of the newly planted mango trees on the farm.

Narrating how the incident occurred, a victim of the beatings said the aggrieved residents “got here around 10:00am and started beating. They were asking for the whereabouts of our manager and when we failed to produce him, they continued to beat us before setting the structure ablaze.”

According to him, the residents who showed up were more than 100.

He said the residents took them to the chief of the area and they were subjected to further beatings.

Ama Boadu, who was also in the farm, said she is traumatised by the incident, although she was spared the beatings.

According to her, she couldn’t eat for four days after witnessing the harsh treatments.

“I cried a lot after witnessing what they did to the guys. Even as I stand here with you, I am still afraid because they told us they will attack us again anytime they see us here,” she added.

In an interview with JoyNews, the affected investor, Nana Kwaku Attakora, pleaded with the government and the Ghana Police Service to act quickly to protect people and property.

He also urged the government to help fish out the perpetrators so they face the law.

According to him, the unprovoked attack is a sign that the residents are against his decision to promote agriculture as well as provide jobs.

“I moved several miles into the forest to prevent having problems with people. There are others ahead whose farms were not attacked. So clearly I was their target,” Nana Attakora said.

He, however, denied the claims by the farmers that they are the rightful owners of the lands.

“The land belongs to the Queen Mother of the Nkoranza Traditional area and she was the one who gave it to me to farm on it.

“I want the government to come to my aid because this is in conformity with the quest to help develop the country,” he appealed.