The Multimedia Group shined bright on Sunday, October 29, picking multiple awards including the overall journalist of the year at the 27th edition of the Ghana Journalists Association Awards held at the Accra International Conference.

Erastus Asare Donkor of Joy News, Joy FM and Luv FM, won the covetous award with his works on the devastating effects of illegal mining that have ignited national conversations.

In the citation, the GJA commended Mr Asare for his significant contributions to national development.

“You demonstrated outstanding quality in journalism standards in the year 2022, capping it with the three-part destruction-for-gold documentary. In that work, you exposed the greed and some characters behind the wanton destruction of the environment.

There is no doubt that you served your country in this way, bringing attention to a menace threatening to consume the nation.

For your sterling journalistic work and the boldness you exhibited in the discharge of a cardinal duty in the interest of the nation, the Ghana Journalists Association is proud to honour you with the PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year Award.”

Aside from winning the ultimate award on the night, Mr Asare Donkor, an Assisting News Editor, also received an award for the Best Reporter on Illegal Mining. The award was for his exceptional reports and documentaries on ‘galamsey’ and its effects on the country’s human and natural resources.

The Multimedia Group grabbed seven more awards on the night.

Collincia Ayifa was awarded Student Journalist, while Ghana’s most authoritative news analysis show, Newsfile, also won an award.

Again, Emma Davis took home the Business and Economic Reporter of the year.

Also, Emmanuel Dzivenu won the award for Disability reporting and Neta Kris Abiana Parsram won the Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year award.

Lastly, Francisca Enchil won the Female Journalist of the Year award while Eric Mensah-Ayettey, formerly of MyJoyOnline, took home the Columnist of the Year award.