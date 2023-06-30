President for the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Clement Osei Amoako, has appealed to government to scrap the Covid-19 tax, Excise duty, Growth, and Sustainability levy and Income tax amendment bill at the Mid Year budget review.

According to him, the tax exemptions will ease the adverse effects of the numerous taxes on private businesses.

“The taxes government takes from workers and traders are used for developmental projects so no one hates tax.

“Workers and traders are suffering. So we’re pleading with government to exempt some taxes in the Mid-Year budget review. For instance, the Covid tax should be scrapped because i don’t think any Western country is still paying such taxes,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

“The taxes should be cut because they do not help businesses progress. Some tax rates should be reduced so that our businesses do not collapse because if that happens who will pay those taxes?” he quizzed.

Parliament recently passed three tax bills which were tabled before it as part of government’s measures to generate more revenue.

There have been several calls by business groups like the Ghana Union of Traders Union (GUTA) for the scrapping of taxes like Covid-19 tax and others for months.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to read the Midy Year Budget Review and Economic Planning to Parliament in July.

