Ghanaian Integrated Business Solutions conglomerate, Dadaba Group of Companies owned by renowned businessman and philanthropist, Dennis Kumi Appiah, also known as Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I has added a new model to their businesses.

The company has announced that they have added a recruitment and consultancy agency also known as a talent acquisition or staffing agency to the numerous businesses they already operate.

This new company added to the conglomerate will play a crucial role in helping organizations find and hire the right candidates for their job vacancies.

The agency will do this through candidate sourcing, actively searching for potential candidates through various channels, including job boards, social media, professional networks, and their internal database.

Screening and selection of the candidates will be carried out after they have successfully sourced by reviewing their resumes, conducting interviews, and performing background checks.

After the screening process, candidates selected will be taken through rigorous skill development and grooming which will be achieved through the organization of various workshops, seminars, or online courses to enhance the candidates’ skills and make them more valuable to their potential employers.

Dadaba Recruitment and Consultancy Agency has promised to make unique employer branding for companies who will hire their services. This can be achieved by working closely with client companies to understand their organizational culture, values, and specific hiring requirements and tailor their potential employees in that direction.

The Dadaba Group will further handle contract negotiations for companies who deem it fit for the company to handle the terms of employment, which will include salary, benefits, and other contractual details.

Dadaba Recruitment and Consultancy Agency will also offer post-placement support which simply means that the company may continue to follow up with the candidate to ensure a smooth transition into the new role and address any concerns that may arise and feedback will be sought from the employer to improve their services.

The Dadaba Recruitment and Consultancy Agency promises to offer nothing but the best of services to their future clients as they have done in previous years in other areas they work like real estate, energy, mining, logistics, investment, and philanthropy.

