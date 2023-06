Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana has announced a suspension of the decision to increase Mobile Money withdrawal fees.

The increment which was to take effect from July 1, 2023, would have seen a 1% charge on transactions up to GH¢2,000 and a flat rate of GH¢20 for transactions above.

But MTN says the review has been suspended indefinitely.

It is, however, not clear what has brought about the development.

Below is the statement:

