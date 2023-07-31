Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said 2022 was the most difficult year for him as a minister.

This, according to him, was as a result of the dire economic situation Ghana found itself in and the urgency that was required to revive it.

Mr Ofori-Atta said this while presenting the 2023 Mid-Year budget review statement in Parliament on July 31.

He said “2022 was the most difficult year for me as Ghana’s finance minister. This country was going through a dire period of economic difficulties. In July 2022, we had to take the decision to seek help from IMF.”

Despite the economic challenges, the Minister urged Ghanaians not to lose sight of the fact that the country has been able to maintain peace, health, security, and a continuous supply of power, among other essential aspects of life.

“Mr Speaker, it is important that we acknowledge some of the major milestones that this country has experienced in the last 3 years. We should be still and appreciate that despite our challenges as a country, we have been saved from many extreme conditions that others have suffered, including peace, health, security, continuous supply of power, and life itself, amongst others.

“Over that period, the country has gone through extremely difficult situations, and the gratitude of His Excellency the President and his government goes to the good people of Ghana for their patience, understanding and positive contributions to Government’s efforts to weather the storm,” he said.

The Minister, however, was optimistic government has turned the corner and more importantly, is determined to continue on that path.

He expressed appreciation to parliament, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other stakeholders for their support to Ghana in those dire times.

