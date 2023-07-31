Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu, will complete his move to French side, AS Monaco later today.

The 23-year-old will join Monaco from Premier League side, Southampton in a deal worth £17 million deal.

Salisu steps in as a replacement for Axel Disasi, who left the club to join Premier League giants Chelsea.

He is expected to have his mandatory medicals today before the official announcement.

Earlier this month, Fulham was close to securing the Ghanaian player for £15 million, but they redirected their efforts to sign Calvin Bassey instead.

Having last played for Southampton in March, Salisu’s absence towards the end of the season raised concerns about his commitment and application during his recovery from injury.

With his Southampton contract expiring next summer and talks about an extension proving unsuccessful, it became clear that Salisu was unlikely to stay with the club following their relegation to the Championship.

During the previous Premier League season, Salisu featured in 22 games for Southampton, showcasing his defensive skills and talent.

The defender had joined Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, for €12m from Spanish club Real Valladolid back in August 2020.

Salisu tallied 80 appearances for The Saints across three seasons, which included just one goal and one assist.

