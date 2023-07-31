It has emerged that one of the fishermen in a fishing boat accident at Tema Newtown last Thursday left behind a baby.

A family head, Nii Armah Ashiboi, disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

Nii Armah gave the names of the deceased as Francis Acquaye Allotey who is in his late 30s and the other, Francis Tetteh Ashai who is below 30.

He explained Mr Allotey left behind three children including a class three and class one pupil and a newborn baby.

The family head indicated the deceased did not even get the chance to see the newborn baby.

“His wife gave birth while he was in Akosombo but because of the fishing expedition for the ritual, he decided to see the family afterwards and the unfortunate incident occurred.

“The baby’s naming ceremony was supposed to take place on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, if the father was alive,” he sadly revealed.

The duo died at sea in the early hours of Thursday, sparking a furore between fishers and port authorities over the cause of death.

They were part of 12 men who were on a ritual Homowo fishing expedition, when a patrol boat from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) rammed into their canoe at the Tema Port anchorage, causing it to capsize.

But in a statement signed and issued by Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu, the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of GPHA, the authority stated there was no collision between the Security Patrol Boat and any fishing boat.

Meanwhile, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly has set up a committee to probe the incident and submit its report within 10 days.

