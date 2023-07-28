The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has urged the public to disregard media reports related to an alleged encounter between a GPHA Boat and a Fishing Boat on Thursday, July 27, 2023, which reportedly resulted in the unfortunate death of two fishermen.

In the statement signed and issued by Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu, the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of GPHA, the authority clarified that there was no collision between the Security Patrol Boat and any fishing boat.

Instead, the incident involved the Port Control Station receiving a distress call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 0030HRS from MV. SEASPAN DUBAI. The distress call was for assistance to ward off several fishing boats that had surrounded their vessel.

The GPHA emphatically stated that there was no direct contact or collision between the GPHA Boat and the fishing boat in question. The statement added that the unfortunate death of the two fishermen was not caused by any actions involving the GPHA.

“The security patrol team which comprises the Ghana Navy, Marine Police and GPHA Security timeously responded, cautioned, and asked the said fishing boats to leave. That is at 0118HRS MT. MARINA ‘M’ which was also at the anchorage, also called the Port Control Station for assistance to ward off a suspicious-looking fishing boat with about nine occupants.”

“The team again responded by cautioning and directing the boat and its occupants to row out. On their way back, the Patrol Team chanced upon another set of fishermen who had cast their nets and were fishing within the terminal 3 basin, close to a container vessel. The nets were seized, and the men were cautioned and led out of the basin,” Ms Fosu added.

She said all patrol activities were halted at 0455HRS on Thursday, July 27, without any incident of collision whatsoever.

“A call from the Fishing Harbour Police Unit announced the discovery of two dead bodies, which the fishermen had refused the police team to convey, with the assertion that, the two died as a result of a collision with a GPHA tugboat, an outright untruth,” she added.

Ms Fosu said that even though the fishermen are aware of the dangers of fishing within the port basin and anchorage, some continue to carry out these illegal activities at the peril of their own lives and that of vessels and cargo.

“That despite these infractions, on occasions where we arrest fishermen and seize their nets, the Chief Fisherman and Elders are notified, and often the culprits are pardoned, and nets released without any fines,” she added.

“The Port Authority regrets the unfortunate passing of the two and extends its sincere condolences to their families and colleagues,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has called for a probe into the case.