Ghana’s cinematic landscape of the 1990s was enriched by the enduring presence of these legendary veteran actors, who effortlessly etched their names into the hearts of movie enthusiasts.

The enthusiastic reactions sparked by the revival of a scene from one of these timeless classics reaffirm the enduring significance of old films that transcend the flow of time.

With their captivating performances and unforgettable on-screen charisma, these seasoned actors left an indelible imprint on the world of cinema, captivating multiple generations.

The recently resurfaced clip features a young Kwame Sefa Kayi, who finds himself drawn to the daughter of a waakye vendor (portrayed by Grace Nortey).

In a display of her exceptional customer relationship skills, Grace Nortey inadvertently places her daughter directly in the path of the admirer, adding a touch of humor to the situation.

