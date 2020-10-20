Musician Sista Afia has resurfaced after her week-long absence on Instagram with sizzling photos that have captivated her fans.

Nothing appears to have impressed her over 1.7 million fans than the mini blue shorts she wore which expose the elaborate tattoo on her right thigh.

The inscription is that of a charged dragon, spitting fire on its prey, of which Sista Afia says is a description of how she ‘murders’ her musical rivals.

The two photos she took in her room and on top of her car respectively have reached over 20,000 likes and comments.