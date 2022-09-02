I have ‘addiction’ to porn and it ‘destroyed my family’ - Kanye West

Kanye West admitted to having an addiction to porn, saying it “destroyed” his family.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he began in an Instagram post on Thursday, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction, and Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he continued.

The “Donda” rapper was talking about Kris Jenner — who manages Kylie and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — supporting her daughters as they shot for Playboy magazine in September 2019 and 2007 respectively.

Kanye West admitted to having a porn addiction on social media.

GC Images

This was one of the many posts the rapper shared on Instagram, where he called out his former mother-in-law, as well as Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Charlamagne tha God, who he has feuded with in the past.

In his first post, West greeted “Hilary” and “Mark” telling them that they were “gonna take me off Instagram.”

He revealed it while commenting on Victoria Villarroel’s latest Instagram video.Instagram/victoriavillarroel

He also declared, “My kids going to Donda / They not going to [their school] / Charlemagne the God [sic] and Kris / get your motherf–king popcorn.”

West — who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with Kardashian — has previously disagreed with his four kids going to their school, which he also picked out.

Instagram/kanyewest

Instagram/kanyewest

In a second post, he shared a screenshot of his text messages where an unidentified person (presumably Kardashian) asked him “to stop.”

“No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?,(sic)” he responded.

Kris Jenner seemingly pleaded for West to stop mentioning her name.Instagram/kanyewest

Amid their conversation, she told him that her mom was asking him to “please stop mentioning” her name. Since 2019, West has been publicly slamming Kris for allegedly trying to “lock him up.”

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” Kris seemingly begged him, according to Kardashian, to which he replied, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school.”

He told the SKIMS mogul that “they will not do playboy and sex tapes” and to “tell your Clinton friends to come get” him.

“I’m here,” he concluded his message.

Ye continued to demand more rights as a father.Instagram/kanyewest

But that wasn’t the end as Ye proceeded to slam people who believed he was “spiraling” due to his tirade.

“Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep,” he wrote in yet another post, telling people to “shut the f–k up and worry about you’re [sic] own kids.”

“I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I’m operating,” he said as he compared himself to an orchestra conductor.

“Oh Ye is crazy is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell pussy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.”

Ye — who stated on social media that he was “the kids’ father” — claimed that he had been “driven crazy before,” something he wasn’t going to let happen again.

“It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not the crazy one,” he said, adding, “I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

(Getty Images)

Back in March, West claimed that his custody agreement with Kardashian was unfair after slamming her for letting their oldest daughter, North, have her own TikTok account.

“I just got off the phone with Kim,” the Yeezy designer said in an Instagram video at the time. “I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, ‘It’s never again.’ I am her father. I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so.”

He continued, “And when people say, ‘they’re gonna use this [against] you in court,’ I didn’t even have a say-so whether or not they went to [their school]. Most men do not — there’s no such thing has 50-50 custody in society today. It always leans toward the mom.”

He also shared this message from a Monica who expressed she wanted to stop modeling for OnlyFans.

Instagram/kanyewest

He additionally shared a third screengrab of a text message from “Monica,” who told him she wanted to stop doing OnlyFans and “do fashion consulting full time.”

West also shared various posts where he was calling out Adidas and Gap, two entities that he’s recently slammed.

He first called out Adidas for making decisions without him in terms of the distribution of his Yeezy shoe collection and then Gap for allegedly copying his Yeezy and Balenciaga collection with them.

After four hours of his initial post, Ye’s Instagram had been completely cleared out.