The Redeemed Christian Church of God, a Nigeria-based church, has donated an amount of GH¢11,500.00 towards the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

The General Secretary of the Church, Samuel Kofi Annan Wilson, presented the money to Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat.

Speaking at the donation ceremony in Accra, Mr Wilson said the amount represents a seed, which is their quota because they’re part of the wellbeing of the nation.

“Since we’re part of the nation, whatever the nation asks us to do, we have to participate.”

Meanwhile, some faith-based organisations have taken an exemplary step by donating to the tune of GH¢2.21 million towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

A document breaking down the contributions since 2018 indicates that the Church of Pentecost is topping the list with the sum of GH¢700,000.00

The Church first donated GH¢200,000 through the Church of Pentecost Headquarters in 2018. Another contribution of GH¢500,000 was made in March 2022 by the Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters).

In second place is the Action Chapel International, which has so far contributed GH¢300,000.

Other major donors include the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Southern Ghana Union of SDA which have contributed GH¢200,000 each.

The Methodist Church Ghana, Triumphant Baptist Church-Kwadaso, Christ Apostolic Church International, and the Breaking Yoke Ministry Church have all contributed ¢100,000 each to the project.