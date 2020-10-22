Coordinator for the ‘One-district-One-factory’ initiative, Gifty Ohene Konadu, has descended heavily on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for criticising the policy.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Thursday morning, Madam Konadu bemoaned the politicking of the policy by the NDC with its assertion that the initiative is a failed one.

“We are not here to build factories just for political points. We are not lying to Ghanaians just like the NDC did with the Komenda sugar factory. We truly have the people of Ghana at heart,” she noted.

She, however, dared the NDC to come out to give a list of factories built during its administration.

According to her, the government, under the ‘One-district-One-factory’, remains committed to supporting indigenous industries as well as investing in Ghanaians with plans to set up businesses in the country to create jobs for the youth.

