Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region has been selected to benefit from the ‘One District, One Factory’ policy by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Seth Birikorang, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem when the team stormed Akwatia.

According to him, contractors have started working on the site to pave way for the operation of a company called Densu Ceramics under the 1D1F policy.

“Our district is blessed. First, we thought we only had gold and diamond but when Densu ceramics came into the picture, they identified that we have commercial clay in Topreman and other communities.

“So when they started the process. They had to go through EPA to get a permit which took some time but they finally have it now to mine clay in the district,” he said.

To him, the presence of the company will help to create jobs and produce ceramics to serve other communities as well.

He disclosed President Akufo-Addo was supposed to cut the sod for the commencement of work but could not because of his schedule, adding that they have begun the construction and will soon operate.

