The outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Akwatia constituency in the Eastern region is generating tension in the party.

The latest group to join calls for a recount is the Akwatia branch of the National Hairdressers Association of Ghana.

They argue that their member, who is also incumbent Member of Parliament, Mercy Adu Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey, who lost the primary to Ernest Yaw Kumi by just four votes, has been shortchanged.

The group was supported by members of NPP Youth Movement at Akwatia who are blaming the party’s constituency executives for her defeat.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the leader of the group, Cudjoe Nyarko, said the party risks losing the seat if their concerns are not addressed.

“On the grounds, people of Akwatia are rooting for Ama Sey; we believe the election was rigged,” he alleged.

Mr Nyarko said they have given the party a week to call for a recount or face their wrath.

In response, the Chairman of the election committee at Akwatia, Joe Danso said there will be no recount.

RELATED STORIES:

“Ama Sey after the elections called for a recount three times and she lost so there is nothing we can do,” he explained.

Mr Danso urged her to use party structures to address her concerns or seek redress in court. On his part, NPP Chairman for Akwatia constituency, Alhaji Baba Yakubu, appealed for calm.

He said what the party needs a few months to election is unity to retain the seat for the NPP. Alhaji Yakubu appealed to Ama Sey to put the interest of the party first and call her supporters to order.