The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Dr Daniel Asare, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to reports, he has been under the weather for the past 10 days.

Three staff in Dr Asare’s office have also gone into isolation.

As an immediate measure, the Medical Director of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Ali Samba has taken up the role of acting as CEO.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count is now 14,568 with 10,907 recoveries and 95 deaths.