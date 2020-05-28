A leading contestant in the battle of who represents the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akwatia Constituency, going into election 2020, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has given a three-point response to jabs directed at him by incumbent Member of Parliament, Ama Sey.

The Akwatia MP, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, her real name, had claimed in an interview with Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen that her contestants, especially Mr Kumi, were nowhere to be found when the NPP needed someone to stand up to the NDC’s Baba Jamal.

But Mr Kumi has, in an exclusive interview with adomonline.com, debunked the logic behind Ama Sey’s claims, saying the political history of Akwatia did not support the MP’s position.

According to Mr Kumi, at no point in the history of the NPP did it look for men to contest the Akwatia seat as the party has always been spoilt with choice.

The interesting thing is that Dr Kofi Asare who barely served four-year term due to the litigation that arose at some six polling stations to require a re-run was keenly contested by Ama Sey herself and one other engineer, Mr Kumi noted.

On Ama Sey’s suggestion that Baba Jamal was such a force that only her could uproot him, Mr Kumi said the political history of Akwatia doesn’t support the MP’s claims.

He explained that the NPP had won against the NDC’s Baba Jamal in three previous elections, therefore saying the party struggled to find men to unseat him defied logic and reasoning.

Providing some more historical basis for his argument, Mr Kumi said the NPP has never lost elections at Akwatia except for the parliamentary elections in 2012 where Dr Asare lost for some obvious reasons.

Even for the year that Dr Asare lost, candidate Akufo-Addo won the presidential election in excess of about 1500 votes, he explained.

He advised the MP not to interpret the fight for the Akwatia seat to mean her overthrow, explaining that every MP’s term terminates at the end of every four years.

Ama Sey must see the impending elections a fresh contest as her four-year mandate has expired and I’ll advise her to brace up for the new challenge, Ernest Kumi said.