Kumawood star and singer, Emelia Brobbey, is often known as one of the most decent and not known to indulge in anything risqué.

But in a new video, the actress, movie producer, TV presenter and singer has given a glimpse of her ‘bad girl’ side.

The video has the ‘Okukuseku Talk Show’ host dancing and winding her waist in a raunchy manner which is often associated with wild girls.

She had an interview with Fiifi Pratt on his ‘Afro Joint’ show on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

While inside the studio, miss Brobbey, who is promoting her new song, ‘M’akoma’, which features Kuami Eugene, decided to have some fun.

While her song played in the background, the actress got on the dancefloor with the show host.

Miss Brobbey turned backside and started bending down and winding her waist like twerkers normally do.

Mr Pratt, who was standing behind the actress, held her by the waist and started grinding her. And he seemed to be enjoying every bit of it.

The video of miss Brobbey’s light twerk work was sighted on the popular Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa.

