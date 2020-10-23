Former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi, has been given a state burial.

The ceremony took place on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the State House, Accra.

Videos from the ceremony captured emotional moments tributes poured in for the late man of God.

Rev Dr Asante-Antwi, who was also the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Although he was very sick, sources explain he was upbeat and hopeful the National Cathedral would be built.

Rev Dr Asante-Antwi was inducted into office as the ninth President of the Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana on August 26, 1997.

Watch the video of the service below: