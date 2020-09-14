Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his condolence to the family of former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi.

Rev Dr Asante-Antwi, who was also the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, is said to have died Sunday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Most Rev Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi

Taking to his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia penned a heartfelt message in honour of the man of God.

He indicated the deceased was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party and a former Council of State member under President John Kufuor.

“He really played an integral role in the transition from military regime to democratic dispensation.

“He was fearless and was not cowed by the arbitrary use of power. My condolences to the immediate family, the Church and his loved ones. I will miss Papa. Rest in peace man of God until we meet again,” he eulogised.

