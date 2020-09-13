Former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi has passed on.

Rev Dr Asante-Antwi, who was also the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, is said to have died Sunday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sources close to the late Rev told Graphic Online that although he was very sick, he was upbeat and hopeful the National Cathedral would be built.

Rev Dr Asante-Antwi was inducted into office as the ninth President of the Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana on August 26,1997.