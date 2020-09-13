Woman murdered by Ghanaian pastor in the American city of Orlando, Florida will be buried on September 26, 2020.

Sister of the deceased, Sophia Tommey disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Franky5 on This is Gospel show on Hitz FM Sunday.

Barbara Tommey, 27 was murdered by her husband Sylvester Ofori outside an Orlando credit union where she works around 9:am on Tuesday 8,2020.

Ofori who is a pastor of the Floodgates of Heaven on Coburn Avenue in Orlando is said to have shot his wife multiple times till she died.

The distraught sister said the family has decided to bury Barbara early to get over the pain.

“The family is in deed pain so we want to bury Barbara early and put matters to rest” she added.

