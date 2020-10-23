The death toll in the Akyem Batabi church building collapse has now reached 22.

Rescue workers combed through the rubble overnight as they search for about 60 worshipers said to be praying in the building at the time of its collapse on Tuesday.

Whilst relatives wait anxiously for news of their loved ones, hopes are gradually fading as strong stench begins to emanate from the rubble.

Eight others have been hospitalised and many more trapped under the rubble.

However, the exact number of persons still trapped under the debris is still unconfirmed.

The six-storey building collapsed whilst worshipers, numbering about 60, had gathered to pray on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, nine dead bodies were retrieved from the rubble.

The bodies have been deposited at the Oda Government Hospital mortuary.