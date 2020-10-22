The Chief Human Resources Officer of the Multimedia Group Limited, Samuel Nana Mbroh Elegba, has been appointed a Member of the National Council of Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA).

The GEA is a national employers’ organisation which membership comprises enterprises operating in all sectors of the economy.

The GEA provides a wide range of professional services and management training to members in all aspects of human resource management.

By his appointment, Nana Elegba joins the eminent body which offers services such as industrial relations, occupational health and safety, employee relations and employment law.

Nana Elegba is your quintessential diplomat whose depth of knowledge in managing employee issues endear him to many who have come into contact with him.

His addition to the National Council of the GEA will, in no doubt, impact it greatly.