National Coordinator for the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative, Gifty Ohene Konadu, has opened up on some businesses under the policy.

According to her, some of the factories are at various stages of completion with others already operating.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, she noted that some of the factories were started from scratch while others were revamped.

“Ekumfi was the first proposal we received at the secretariat and we started from scratch, the KasKazini, Wedi Africa axim support – it’s near completion, the Kete Krachi Timber recovery Asuogyaman among others are all under operation,” she said.

Others, she noted, are the Bekwai oil palm, Rider iron and steel at Konongo Odumase, Walewale watermelon factory, Beacon Hill fish feed and Atebubu Amanten factory.

She said the president is passionate about the programme and as such, is making strenuous efforts to ensure the overall successful implementation of the initiative.

“We have the Western Deedew rice factory at Agona, Agro Africa scratch factory, Ababio express Kasapreko factory at Tanoso which is a subsidiary of the main factory but started from scratch and been given tax waivers alongside process for loan acquisition.

“The Brompton portfolio, a tissue company has also been cited at the Nsawam prison to give inmates a source of livelihood,” she added.