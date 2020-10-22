Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has recounted how a phone call from Jose Mourinho made him join Serie A side, Inter Milan.

Mourintari joined Inter in 2008 after excelling with Portsmouth in the English Premier League.

The ex-Black Stars midfielder worked under Harry Redknapp, who was the coach of the English side, so he wanted to hold onto the 36-year-old.

Muntari played a key role in beating Cardiff in winning the FA Cup in his final year at the club.

“I don’t want to sell him. He is one of my best players and is a terrific young talent,” Harry Redknapp told Sky Sports News when interests from Inter Milan popped up in the press.

However, Muntari decided to switch camp from Portsmouth to Inter Milan following a phone call from ‘The Special One’.

“I had returned from training and I was home and he called my phone and said it’s me Mourinho and he said, ‘how are you?’ And I said good,” he said on McBrown’s Kitchen.

“’Do you want to play for me?’ And I said yes sir and he said okay, I will see you in Milano.

“We just parked our bags right away and we just flew to Milan and then I signed, that was it,” he recounted.

The former Udinese midfielder would win a historic treble with the Nerazzurri with the Portuguese tactician as coach- Italian Cup, Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, beating Bayern Munich in the finals.