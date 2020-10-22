A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to cut off her ex-boyfriend’s testicles in an apparent “jealous rage”.

The man was stabbed several times in the incident, receiving wounds to his head and cheek – as well as his groin – that required several stitches.

He was rushed to hospital in Mallorca, Spain, for urgent treatment, according to reports.

Police allege that he was attacked by the woman who claimed to be in an “informal” relationship with him.

She is accused of inviting him to go to a parking area in the town of Alcudia where they then started to have s3x.

Police allege that he felt a sharp pain in his private part and discovered that the woman was trying to cut off his testicles with a knife.

As he tried to defend himself, he was allegedly stabbed twice more. One pierced his cheek and the other left him with a head wound which required more than 10 stitches.

He then managed to run off and went to a shop to ask for help. The police were called and a female suspect, identified only as a ‘Colombian’ in Spanish media, was arrested.

Police have recovered two knives, one of which they believe was used in the attack and found blood stains at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital as there was danger that the wounds to his testicles would become infected.

The woman has been released on bail.

Police claim the attack was provoked by “jealousy” and the woman set a trap to tempt the victim to the car-park with the express intention of wounding him.

Earlier, she had seen him in a number of bars being “friendly” to other women, police say.

The man is said to be recovering from injuries in hospital.