A video making rounds on social media has some angry Nigerians looting warehouses believed to have lots of Covid-19 relief items that were supposed to have been shared to the citizenry during the peak of the pandemic.

Some of the items included medicines, boxes of nose masks, foodstuff among other edible products that were aimed at feeding the people during the Coronavirus season.

Meanwhile, in the comment section, most of the celebrities such as P Square’s Rudeboy condemned the act and alleged that the incumbent government wanted to use it as bait to win votes during their next elections in 2023.

Others, who commented, couldn’t believe such food items were being kept in a warehouse while many were begging for food on the streets of Nigeria.

OMG !!! 💔 People were suffering 😢during lockdown !! thousands of Covid-19 palliatives that was donated to help people survive? How can u even do this 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/MKsTapzjxZ — DJ KAYWISE (@djkaywise) October 22, 2020

Thugs went loot palliatives from Cacovid warehouse. Items that were meant to sustain the hungry and poor masses during the pandemic.



Oba of Lagos has indirectly killed more Nigerians than Covid-19 with such wickedness 💔#NIGERIAPREVAILS pic.twitter.com/Sb1LEYI6dF — Nappy Blaze⚡ (@Nappyblaze) October 22, 2020