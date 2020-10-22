A video making rounds on social media has some angry Nigerians looting warehouses believed to have lots of Covid-19 relief items that were supposed to have been shared to the citizenry during the peak of the pandemic.
Some of the items included medicines, boxes of nose masks, foodstuff among other edible products that were aimed at feeding the people during the Coronavirus season.
Meanwhile, in the comment section, most of the celebrities such as P Square’s Rudeboy condemned the act and alleged that the incumbent government wanted to use it as bait to win votes during their next elections in 2023.
Others, who commented, couldn’t believe such food items were being kept in a warehouse while many were begging for food on the streets of Nigeria.
Watch the videos below: