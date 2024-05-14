Ghana’s music sensation, King Paluta has asked fans to stop tagging him to join Sarkodie’s Brag rap war against Nigerians.

Born as Thomas Adjei Wireko, King Paluta, whose ‘Aseda’ song has been trending massively, said he has closed the chapter on rap indefinitely.

According to him, he is aware of the banter between the two countries, but he would rather be in his own space.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, King Paluta told show host, Andy Dosty said he is no more a rapper.

“I am just looking away. Singing is the way now. I have seen people tagging me. I want to be singing. All those tagging me, if I switch and go there, they will look away after the heat dies. We are in the Aseda era. Sarkodie is Sarkodie… when he dropped you will forget the attention, but it’s King Paluta’s season now” he said.

