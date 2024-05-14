Actor and musician Lil Win was on Daybreak Hitz on Tuesday, and he touched on the lawsuit against him by actress Martha Ankomah.

According to him, the issue has been settled out of court.

The Kumawood actor explained that, he is even considering shooting a film with her, top actors Van Vicker, Majid Michel and other big guns in the film industry.

Lil Win said he was taken aback when the actress sued him because he also suffer similar fate but does not sue the people.

“I am not against negativity, it forms part of the reason we don’t thrive in the industry. I could have also sued many people who insult and say false things about me, but I won’t reply.”

Earlier in February 2024, actress and fashion ambassador, Martha Ankomah took legal action against Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, following defamatory remarks made by the latter.

According to Martha Ankomah, Lil Win alleged that she had expressed disdain towards Kumawood actors, citing their purported lack of quality storylines as a reason for her refusal to work with them.

Lil Win further criticized Martha for her role as a GTP Ambassador, insinuating that she was speaking disparagingly despite her association with the brand.

But this issue has been settled amicably in the interest of the industry.

MORE: