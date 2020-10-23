Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel International had once prophesied about the #EndSARS protest ongoing in Nigeria and other reported cases of unrest in the sub-region.

In a video, shared by United Kingdom (UK)-based Ghanaian gospel minister and preacher Sonnie Badu, the Archbishop is seen in an interview where he warned about the chaos.

According to the revered preacher, the year 2020 was going to experience civil unrest which would begin in the Asian region and gradually descend to Africa and spread across the world.

READ ALSO:

Fast forward 2020 has come and it is obvious the prophecy by Archibishop Duncan-Williams is right in the face with a special emphasis placed on the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the killings of blacks notably George Floyd, the civil unrest in Nigeria, the human right abuse in Congo and the pockets of social vices being recorded across the continent.

Watch video below: