President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday warned hoodlums who have hijacked the End SARS protest to cause mayhem across the country to stop. Buhari issued the warning during his nationwide broadcast aimed at addressing the ongoing mayhem by hoodlums who have hijacked the protest.

The president also declared that Nigerians reserve the right to air their grievances via peaceful protests. According to Buhari: “Fellow Nigerians, it has become necessary for me to address you having heard from many concerned Nigerians and having concluded a meeting with all the Security Chiefs,”.

“I must warn those who have hijacked and misdirected the initial, genuine and well-intended protest of some of our youths in parts of the country, against the excesses of some members of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“On Monday 12th October, I acknowledged the genuine concerns and agitations of members of the public regarding the excessive use of force by some members of SARS.

“The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.

“I therefore call on our youths to discontinue protest.”