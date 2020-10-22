The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the period for the compilation of transferred voters lists, and the proxy voters’ lists for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections by one day.

The Commission in a statement said the exercise which was scheduled to end on Thursday, October 22, 2020, will now end on Friday, October 23, 2020.

This is to allow for only students groups who registered while in school and some security personnel.

The exercise will also allow for registered Ghanaian returnees from abroad to enable them to vote in their preferred districts in the upcoming elections.

Read full statement below