Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah, has stated that the order of position of the presidential candidates on the ballot paper is a spiritual arrangement that has manifested physically.

According to him, the positions of the presidential candidates on the ballot paper have consequences in elections.

During a studio interview on Okay FM, Rev. Owusu Bempah said that the position of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the ballot paper depicts that God has chosen him for the country.

He stressed that the hand of God is in the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

He mentioned that God is telling Ghanaians by the position of President Akufo-Addo on the ballot paper that he is God’s chosen leader to lead the country for the next four years.

