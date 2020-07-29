The running mate of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asked her kinsmen people of Komenda to appreciate the confidence reposed in her by the party and vote in her favour.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang assured them that the next NDC government would make the Komenda Sugar factory work better again.

The Former Education Minister was addressing party supporters at Komenda as part of her two-day visit to the Central Region.

She explained that the decision of the NDC to revamp the defunct Komenda factory when it was in government was to create more employment to offer alternative livelihoods to the people aside fishing, but it was abandoned.

“So let us forge ahead in the right direction to get the recognition that we deserve and also get our factory back”, she stressed.

She expressed the confidence that the people of Komenda would make the right decisions as always, come December, because Komenda deserved more than it was getting, she added.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang admonished NDC supporters to desist from engaging in insults and violence saying, “the only fight we have to engage in and play our respective roles to achieve is the fight for the progress and development of the nation”.

Earlier, she paid a courtesy call on the paramount Chief of Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II to officially introduce herself to him and to seek his blessings as a daughter of the land.

Nana Kojo Kru commended Former President Mahama and the NDC for believing in one of his daughters and choosing her as the running mate, saying she was more than capable to hold the Vice Presidential office.

He however, advised Prof Opoku Agyemang to be accommodative and tolerant and bring to bear her massive experience to justify her selection.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang is the first female to be selected as a running mate of the NDC.