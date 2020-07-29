The license was presented to the company at the Authority’s Board Room by the Board Chairman and Director-General, Togbe Francis Nyonyo and Kofi Osei-Ameyaw respectively.

This was in the presence of members of the NLA Board, Representatives of KGL Technology Limited and it’s subsidiary company Keed Ghana Limited.

KGL Technology Limited would be operating the NLA 5/90 official short code, *959# and other digital platforms under the brand name Keed-NLA.

Its core objective is to advance the digitalization of lottery on behalf of the NLA which is aligned to the Government’s digitization policy.

KGL Technology Limited has been at the forefront of this operationalization agenda, lending expertise, technical support and services to the NLA after the Authority officially took over the operations of *959# short code.

KGL Technology Limited believes in a customer-centric approach and providing the best gaming and customer service experience.

Investments have been made to develop best in class local technical expertise and customer service as well as a robust platform that continues to deliver on its promise of simplicity and reliability for customers.

The official launch date for the Online Products of KGL Technology Limited would be communicated to the general public, media and stakeholders of the Industry.