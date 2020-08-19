Former Deputy Communications Minister in the Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has described Dr Mahamdu Bawumia’s presentation at a Town Hall meeting in Accra as mediocre.

To him, the ‘infrastructural projects’, touted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Town Hall meeting, will not even qualify as achievements of an assembly member.

“The Vice President listed 17,334 as the total number of infrastructure projects initiated by the current administration. Let me tell the NPP that these so-called achievements will not even qualify to be in the achievements book of an assemblyman.

“If the NDC lists their achievements, there is no way these projects will find space in our achievements because it’s mediocre and then you want to compare yourselves to the NDC. We will not consider it as worthy to show them to Ghanaians,” he noted.

“There is not a single sector that the NPP’s achievements are closer to that of ours,” he added.

Among other things, Dr Bawumia said no government in the history of the Fourth Republic had initiated more infrastructural projects than the Akufo-Addo government, and described the record as second to none, with verifiable data to back up his claim.

But Mr Ofosu, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said there was no excitement around the presentation compared to when he was in opposition because most Ghanaians believe he has done nothing different.

Speaking further, he noted that the NDC in its second coming will bring major infrastructural achievements that will be worthy of Ghanaians.

