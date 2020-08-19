Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, says he is eager to make an impact at Ajax after finally making his debut for the club on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Dutch champions this summer, starred in their 2:0 win over Wolfsberger in a pre-season friendly.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate, who was a second-half subtitle, made an instant impact at his new club when he played a part in the build-up to the second goal.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the pacy winger could not hide his excitement after finally making his long-awaited bow from the club and said he had much more to offer when the season starts.

“It’s nice to be back on the field. Good to get some minutes,” he told Ajax TV.

“I couldn’t wait to start playing, to enjoy my teammates and to use my individual skills to start helping.

READ ALSO

“It feels good to wear the Ajax jersey. It’s been great so far with my new team. I can’t wait for the season to start, more magic.

“I still have to adapt to the new people and the environment, but it’s been great so far. I’m looking forward to the start of the new season, then more magic to come.

“But so far it’s been great. I get help from everyone, especially Andre Onana and Lassina Traoré.

“I can’t wait to play with the team more often and want to help them with my individual qualities,” he added.

Kudus joined Ajax for a fee of 8 million euros.