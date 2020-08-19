The Akufo-Ado-led government has released a video of its infrastructural achievements as it touts its record after being in power for more than three years.

Just like the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Green Book that chronicled their achievements, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 25-minute video captures the ambulances distributed to constituencies and road projects among others.

It was first shown during a Town Hall meeting addressed by Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday.

The focus of the presentation was that the government had done much better within its first term than the NDC did within the same period.

READ THESE:

Dr Bawumia indicated that the NPP government had initiated more than 17,000 projects since assuming office, adding that half of those projects have been completed.

Watch the full video below: