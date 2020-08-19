Good afternoon my brothers and sisters and thank you very much for your kind acceptance of our invitation to join us today.

As you are aware, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a major stakeholder in the development and effective management of our country, is gearing up, and strongly for the 2020 December General Elections. This afternoon’s engagement is an opportunity for us to sell our message, and re-emphasise what we, the NDC and John Dramani Mahama, will do to reposition our beloved country on the path of prosperity.

I must say though that it is always exciting coming through the gates of the Ho Technical University and into this hall, the Dr Afeti auditorium.

I am happy and most delighted that together with my Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, we improved and expanded access to tertiary education with the conversion of polytechnics into technical universities.

One of the exciting occasions I had the privilege of taking part in, here at the Ho Technica University, was the inauguration of the Amatrol laboratory, in 2016. It is sad to be told that the laboratory has been abandoned and nothing technical is going on in these facilities that were built and furnished to be technical learning centres.