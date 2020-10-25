DMW boss, Davido’s fiancee, Chioma has made a hear-warming gift in honour of his son who celebrated his birthday recently.

The first-time mother, in a bid to commemorate the first birthday of their son, among many gifts, tattooed his name, Ifeanyi on her wrist.

Chioma took to her Instagram story to show off the new ink of her son.

Davido, on the other hand bought a customised Benz for his son, who happily drove it around their compound.

Chioma welcomed Ifeanyi on Sunday, October 20, 2019; he is the Davido’s first son and 3rd child.

Davido has two daughters, Imade from Sophia Momodu and Hailey from his U.S based baby mama, Amanda.