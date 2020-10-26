New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for the Odododiodoo constituency, Raymond Tettey, has proposed what he believes will help end violence in the area.

According to Mr Tettey a vote to take out incumbent NDC MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye from parliament and end his reign as MP will restore peace in the area.

This is because to him, the MP is the cause of what he describes as the never-ending violence in the constituency.

Mr Tettey’s comment comes after a peace walk by supporters of the NDC turned violent in Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency on Sunday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the violence occurred around the ‘Atta Mills Highway’, at a popular intersection known as ‘One Way’.

Below is a video of the violence:

A series of videos that have emerged on social media, detailing the incident showed supporters of both parties throwing stones and raining insults on each other.

Even though the cause of the violence is unknown, eyewitness accounts suggest it happened when supporters of the NPP tried to prevent members of the NDC from using a particular route during their march.

However, reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Tettey said the NPP members were observing the health walk from afar only for members of the NDC to through broken bottles at them.

“There wasn’t any clash because there were only three NPP people there. Can they fight the hundreds of NDC supporters,” he asked.

“What happened yesterday was through no fault of ours; our men were at their base, minding their businesses when these NDC supporters came and started throwing bottles at them, injuring them” he explained.

“If we want to end this violence, then Nii Lante must be voted out,” he said.

Listen to him in the audio below:

But, in a rebuttal, the NDC chairman for the constituency, Nii Obli Laryea said the NPP members were the ones who started the stone-throwing.