Former Black Stars defender, Joe Addo, has recounted the experience of his time at Italian Serie B side Castel di Sangro.

The then young Addo said he never understood why the club signed him in a flamboyant manner, only to leave him in the dressing room without football.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, the Accra Hearts of Oak legend said it took the author of the book ‘Miracle of Castel di Sagro’ to tell him the story behind his exclusion from the Italian club.

“I was signed by the club after their qualification to Serie B, they gave me everything I needed including a car, but I never got to play for the side for no reason,” he said on the Ladies Time Show.

“The Author of the book, Mc Guinness met me in America several years before I knew the coach of the club never liked me,” he added.