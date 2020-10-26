A supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), identified only as Opei, has accused his party members of being behind yesterday’s violence.

To him, some National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth, who had defected to the elephant party, still had unsettled issues with their former members, and a result of that rage was what was witnessed.

Injured person after NDC, NPP clash at jamestown

For peace to reign, he said, party leaders should ensure all defiant members are sacked from the party to prevent a looming ‘war’.

What was supposed to be a peace walk turned bloody, when NPP youth had a disagreement with NDC youth over territories.

The NDC, after hearing their opponents had cancelled a float due to the time clash, hurriedly stormed the streets only to be greeted with stones and beer bottles.

The NDC supporters who form the majority in the Ododiodoo Constituency was not willing to allow a newly created NPP group rob them of their peace, as they retaliated in full folds.

After police officers arrived to restore calm, most of the NPP supporters were down with injury.

Meanwhile, NDC supporters have vowed to meet their opponents boot for boot.

Watch video below: