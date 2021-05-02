Ghanaian musician, Mzvee has shared some breathtaking photos on her social media page.
The dancehall musician, real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, is serving us chic street style in her latest look.
READ ALSO:
- Comedienne Jacinta flaunts raw chest, waist beads in latest post
- Kweku Baako, Charlotte Osei, others pay courtesy call on Akufo-Addo [Photos]
- ‘Maame water’ took 3 friends of mine undersea; only 1 returned – Ex-hairdresser [Video]
She looked stunning in a white top paired with trendy wide-leg leather pants. The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker rocked her natural cornrow braids.
Mzvee opted for a mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her brown skin and posed for the camera.
The songstress is all shades of confidence and elegance in this outfit as she serves a power look.
Check out the pictures below: