Ghanaian musician, Mzvee has shared some breathtaking photos on her social media page.

The dancehall musician, real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, is serving us chic street style in her latest look.

She looked stunning in a white top paired with trendy wide-leg leather pants. The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker rocked her natural cornrow braids.

Mzvee opted for a mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her brown skin and posed for the camera.

The songstress is all shades of confidence and elegance in this outfit as she serves a power look.

Check out the pictures below:

